NIPG free and subsidized policy on halt

Chief Executive Officer for Provincial Subsidy Officer, Mactil Bais made this statement following concerns raised by parents and students of New Ireland regarding the province’s free and subsidized education policy.

“The Provincial Subsidy Office is not processing new School Fee Subsidy payments for this 2023.

“During the time the policy was running, it was funded exclusively by the mining royalties from the Newcrest-Lihir Gold Mine.

“In March 2021, the National Executive Council (NEC) Decision #32/2921 directed the Newcrest Mining Ltd to stop the mining royalty’s payments to the New Ireland Provincial Government and diverted the mining royalty payments to the Kavieng and Namatanai District Development Authorities,” Bais stated.

She added that this prompted the discontinuance of the Subsidy policies including the Free & Subsidized Education Policy.

“Therefore, all New Ireland Students who have applied for Tertiary Education Subsidy are advised to make full payments to their respective institutions.”

Stating that concurrently, institutions enrolling New Ireland Students will not receive school fee subsidy payments from the New Ireland Provincial Government.

The CEO for Provincial Subsidy said the NIPG is aware of the concerns and financial plight currently affecting all students and people of New Ireland hence the provincial government is adamant to reinstall this policy.