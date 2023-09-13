NIPG decentralizes Independence celebrations

In a move reflecting their commitment to inclusivity, a total of K142, 000 was disbursed, with each of the 142 wards receiving K1, 000.

This funding allocation was officially announced by Governor Sir Julius Chan during the recent inauguration of the Malendok road. He symbolically presented K14, 000 to President Felix Kaltubim, signifying the support extended to the 14 wards within the Tanir Local Level Government (LLG).

"The government stands by its policy; 'the further you are, the more we care'," asserted Governor Chan, emphasizing the importance of fostering a sense of unity and belonging among all communities, regardless of their geographical location.

Second Secretary to Governor, Pius Freeman, echoed this sentiment while distributing funds to Ward Development Committees of Namatanai, Sentral Niu Ailan, Tikana, Kavieng Urban, and Konoagil LLGs. He highlighted that local leaders should assume the reins of responsibility for this year's Independence celebrations, fostering a spirit of ownership and involvement among the residents.

The decentralization of the festivities is expected to empower numerous far-flung islands within the province to actively partake in the Independence Day festivities at their respective wards.

All Ward Development Committees have been encouraged to collaborate closely with Ward Council Members and LLG Presidents to meticulously plan various programs, including cultural performances and sports activities.

With this proactive approach, the New Ireland Government aims to make the 48th Independence celebrations a truly inclusive and memorable event, where every ward plays a significant role in showcasing the province's rich cultural heritage and patriotic spirit.