NIPG commit over K3m for law and order

He said that is why the New Ireland Provincial Government is allocating K3.917 million towards Law and Order.

“We are putting K1.25 million for policing and to implement the resettlement and enforcement of Vagrancy Act,

“K1 million for Police and CIS, K500,000 for Provincial Law Enforcement.

“K1.017 million for Village Court and Land Mediation Officers”, he added.

For the Local Level Government level he said K5.5 million has been allocated to build LLG staff houses for the Ten LLGs which will complement the Council Chambers already built at the LLG’s.

“K4 million will be allocated for ward level projects. Operational funding of K714,000 for Namatanai district and the six LLGs and K572,500 for Kavieng district and the four LLGs.”