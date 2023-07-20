Nipa Kutubu leaders in cold war

Dr Joseph made this call after some leaders from the district made a smear campaign against him using social media in recent times. Dr Joseph has accused Nipa Kutubu Open seat runner-up in the 2017 polls, Fiebik Simon Kilip, of heading this smear campaign.

“As a mandated leader and MP for Nipa Kutubu, I do not condone this and find it utterly irresponsible for a person rising up to best represent our people yet choosing insinuation to settle scores he may have against me or my people.

However, Mr. Kilip has denied being responsible for this.

“Can the honorable member bring all his issues to court and not actively conduct a smear campaign against me?” Mr. Kilip rebutted.

He said any election disputes after the declaration in 2022 in Mendi, Southern Highlands Province thereon has been amply resolved in the Court of Disputed Returns, the only avenue provided by the Constitution of Papua New Guinea to seek redress.

Dr Joseph also raised allegations that Mr Kilip is absconding police arrest from a complaint by a victim who was assaulted by him while under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Kilip again brushed aside these allegations and clarified that he surrendered to police regarding the allegation against the complainant.

He also clarified that there are no roadblocks along the Mendi-Nipa section of the road, especially at Tindom Hill.