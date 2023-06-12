NIP schools observe public holiday

The office of the New Ireland Provincial Administration – Social Services confirmed that since the public holiday (Queen’s Birthday) was already included in their 2023 academic calendar, CEO Apelis Benson has given the approval for students to stay home today.

When the nation observes June 16th as the official King’s Birthday, students in New Ireland will continue with their school activities.

Public servants and the business community, on the other hand, will observe the public holiday on Friday.