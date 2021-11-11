NIP Ready For Autonomy: Sir J

He was speaking during the opening of the Tikana Council Chamber on Tuesday, 9th of November at Lossuk village in Kavieng District.

“The Autonomy Committee held consultative meetings and workshops with our people with a number of government agencies. The Committee conducted awareness tours throughout New Ireland and presented our draft Autonomy Policy to the Government.

“We drafted the Amendment to Part 15 of the National Constitution to accommodate the Organic Law on the Autonomous Government of New Ireland,” said Sir Julius.

He said the province would adapt a takeover of powers to be fully autonomous like in Federalism.

“Under a Federal system, the state governments are fully autonomous yet remain together under the federal Government. We want to keep original powers of the people of New Ireland in the Autonomous Government of New Ireland.

“That is why we seek the Constitutional Amendment to provide for an Autonomous system of Government to be made constitutionally possible,” he stated.

The people of New Ireland are seeking amendment for an Autonomous Government that provides for political, administrative and financial autonomy.

Sir Julius said political autonomy would enable the Autonomous Government of New Ireland to make laws and decisions on governance, funding and control of development in the province, independent from Waigani.

“Administrative autonomy will give New Ireland control of its own workforce under the New Ireland Public Services Management Act and other administrative functions of service delivery while Financial Autonomy will enable us to generate our own wealth and raise our own revenues to support our Autonomous Government,” added said Sir Julius.