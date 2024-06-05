NIP police probe ‘suspicious’ Konos death

The Konos Rural Police Station reported that on Saturday, June 1st, the deceased, who was from Lokon village, took his fishing gun and went out to sea at 11am.

“He informed his wife and three children that he would dive for fish for a church gathering the next day so he went by himself,” said police.

“However, he did not return but was found dead in the sea on Sunday, June 2nd, at about 9am.”

Police reported that he was bleeding from his nose and ears, and had small wounds at the back of his left neck.

His body was taken to the Kavieng Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Police have ruled his death as “suspicious” and investigation is in progress.