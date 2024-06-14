NIP police to host weekly parades

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Albert Beli said this after parades were conducted simultaneously in Kavieng, Lihir, Namatanai, Konos and Lakurumau.

“Every Monday, there will be an official parade put up by all police station commanders and rural police station commanders in their respective stations because this is important,” outlined Beli.

“Any directive coming from the police hierarchy is of importance and for us in the province, we have been doing parades but only per month, which is compulsory for all PPCs.

“Conducting parades is very important for the RPNGC; it’s part of our tradition and it’s normally done by the commanders or non-commissioned officers in their respective stations or rural posts. It’s important that they do checks on their general turnout, on members’ dressing and also, important issues are raised during that time.

“That is why it’s important to conduct parades every Mondays in the New Ireland Provincial Command. In other words, there will be unity and cooperation between subordinates and management.”

PPC Beli believes the weekly parades will go a long way in ensuring police personnel work hand-in-hand to preserve peace and good order in their communities.