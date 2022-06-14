NIP police call for support

Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, made the call after an individual supported their two-week operation on Tigak Island that saw 14 gang members surrender to police.

“The group that is in there now will pave way for polling to go in. If they do not support this cause, how should they expect a free, fair and safe election?

“Police are custodians of the law and with the resources that we are going to be armed with from the government, we will in turn use these to help their people.

“So it is not helping the police, it is helping their people to make sure that polling is safe, fair and free.”

PPC Nebanat said if they run out of resources, he will be forced to withdraw the personnel, which would place the islanders at great risk again.

“I must also sound this alert and warning to the rest of New Hanover and the Lavongai people that whatever issues that arose from their village has been happening for the last 15 to 20 years.

“Law and order was not promptly addressed but as the new PPC, I intend to deal with this situation and I’m asking the people to work with the police.

“I will not hesitate to use the full force of the law.”

(Two of the 14 Tigak Island gang members who surrendered to police on Sunday, June 12th)