NIP police accommodation issue outlined

In New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli said houses in their seven barracks were built in colonial times, and are in great need of renovation.

“Housing is a major problem,” said PPC Beli.

“As far as I know, no new one is being built in New Ireland yet.

“It’s just maintenance of the old ones but we need to increase the capacity of manpower, which means they will only come here if there is accommodation.”

Currently, Kavieng and Namatanai have two police barracks each, while Lakurumau, Konos and Taskul have one each.

Supt Beli said to effectively address law and order in the province, they would need 40 more houses to cater for the police officers that would be coming in to New Ireland.

The province currently has 84 police officers serving an estimated population of over 212,000 people. The ratio is 1:2,523.

“We’re looking at 16 here at Kavieng, 16 at Lihir, 4 at Taskul, and another 4 at Namatanai. So, that brings the total to 40 officers.

“The crime rate is increasing. We need more houses to accommodate more police officers. That’s the sequence to meeting our demand to do policing here in the province.”

Furthermore, PPC Beli said the married quarters would need to be prioritised as the single quarters are occupied by families.

“It would be good to build standard married quarters while the singles’ units could be used as transit accommodation.”

Police Commissioner David Manning, in the Royal PNG Constabulary’s district & provincial police development plan, outlined that they aim to construct three police barracks accommodation by 2026.

The Constabulary also aims to refurbish existing police housing in all barracks, excluding Namatanai, by 2024.