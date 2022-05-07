NIP LLG Members on PNG ALESCO PAYROLL System

Newly appointed Secretary to the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Dr Alphonse Gelu made the announcement, during his first official visit to the province.

“The National Government through NEC Decision No.322/2021 approved for LLG Leaders to be paid fortnightly using the PNG ALESCO Payroll system,” he said.

“My department is now working closely with other key agencies like Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Department of Treasury and Department of personnel Management to sort out the required administrative systems and mechanisms in order to implement this NEC Decision,” said Dr Gelu.

Dr. Gelu was in the province to officially launch LLG Ward Councilors Badge and Uniforms.

“The badge and uniforms give recognition and prominence to hard working LLG leaders for their commitment and dedication in providing the required leadership at the community level.

“This will empower and encourage the LLG leaders to provide quality leadership when maintaining peace and good order in the communities,” said Dr Gelu.

New Ireland is the first province in the NGI Region to have the badge and uniforms issued after Imbonggu, Southern Highlands, and Enga.

Dr Gelu encouraged all Ward Councilors to improve their performance and provide the required leadership to ensure there is peace and good order in their respective communities during the 2022 elections.

He also congratulated New Ireland Province for its leadership in introducing the Village record book which is proving to be effective in providing up to date data.