NIP Launches Ambitious 2024 Agenda

Works Manager Collin Dickson addressed the assembly, highlighting the recent collapse of the Uiam Bridge in the Matalai LLG on January 14th, disrupting essential traffic for residents commuting to Namatanai town.

Expressing dismay, the PEC launched an immediate investigation into the incident and demanded accountability from Namatanai Building and Civil Limited (NBC) and contractor David Carrol under the Protection of Transport Infrastructure Act 2010.

Director Autonomy Ricky Fugunto presented crucial information on the 2024 Local Level Government Elections, scheduling key dates including the issuance of writs on Thursday, July 27th, and polling commencing on Saturday, August 27th, aiming to replicate the efficient one-day polling model of the 2019 LLG elections.

New Ireland Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr Stennard Hiashiri shared a comprehensive report on the PHA's progress in 2023, emphasising the decentralization of health services to the New Ireland Government to ensure direct control and coordination.

Chairman for Law and Order Edwin Maingen addressed recent disturbances, including shop looting in Kavieng on January 11th, announcing the full implementation of the Vagrancy Act to restore order, with joint funding from relevant authorities to combat marijuana cultivation and trafficking.

Chairman for Education Felix Kaltibum updated the council on the status of the New Ireland University and the academic performance of New Ireland students in 2023, advocating for the integration of existing institutions under the university's umbrella.q

The PEC’s stance underscores a commitment to addressing critical issues while fostering development and progress across the province.