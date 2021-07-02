NIP Land Board Sworn In

The role of the board is to ensure that all land transactions are done lawfully.

The board members include, John Wesley as Chairman, Gerard Kasik as Deputy Chairman and members, Patrick Maris, Florence Stocken and Vincent Tadigu.

The board was challenged to address issues facing the provincial lands division, where land titles were being facilitated illegally.

Provincial Administrator, Lamillar Pawut reminded the members that the Provincial Board has the powers to make and implement decisions.

NIP Governor, Sir Julius assured the board that they will receive full support from the provincial government.