NIP Inquiry set

Chairlady Gertrude Salir made the announcement after her committee’s meeting on the 17th of November at the NIP Legislative Assembly.

The six-point terms of reference of the Inquiry Committee are;

Receiving complaints on matters which fail to comply with a law or policy of the State or the Provincial Government, which are referred to it by the Provincial Legislative Assembly or Provincial Executive Council.

Conduct and undertake an inquiry on a matter or matters dealt with by the Provincial Government which has failed to comply with a law or policy of the State or the Provincial Government.

Summon in writing any person to attend to the committee at a time and place named in the summons, to give evidence and to produce any books, documents or writings in his custody or control which he is required by the summons to provide.

Provide reports to the Assembly regarding matters investigated and provide recommendations on the appropriate action to be taken to enhance the work on a matter dealt with by the Provincial Government.

Perform any other functions and responsibilities which the New Ireland Provincial Assembly assigns to it relating to the inquiry on a matter dealt with by the Provincial Government, which has failed to comply with a law or policy of the state or the Provincial Government.

Land grabbing, allegations of misuse of Public funds by leaders, allegations of stealing by leaders, willful damage of Government Properties by leaders and or their agents, abuse of position of power, complaints about citizenship and other matters that may be referred to them by the public through the government.

Salir said the Committee remains neutral and will make sure leaders are held accountable for any illegal and fraudulent actions while holding onto public office.

“We aim to furnish our reports within a week, before we submit to the Provincial Executive Council and the Provincial Assembly for deliberations. If any abuse of office or fraudulent incidents are picked up in our findings, we will further submit to the appropriate authorities,” she said.