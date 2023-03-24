NIP increased school enrolment

There’s been an increase in the number of secondary schools from only four high schools in 2007 to 11 Secondary Schools in 2023.

Chairman for Education Felix Kaltubim when presenting the Education Sector’s statement to the New Ireland Provincial Assembly commended a major policy shift when the Chan government took over in 2007.

“Moreover, the retention rate of girls in schools has improved from 35% in 2007 to equal 52% to boys today.

“Today, we see more and more girls attend and excel academically in their studies all the way to tertiary institution in PNG,” said Kaltibum.

He told the members of the Assembly that under the Malagan Declaration, Malagan Forward and New Ireland Declaration Forward, the New Ireland University was approved through the National Executive Council (NEC) 220/2014 as the seventh University in PNG.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the New Ireland University is partial operation.

“The technical Working team have completed all planning and designing of the model of the University and are ready to operate with its amalgamated Schools or Faculties.

“Similarly the NIPG is committed to get the New Ireland University Bill approved on the floor of Parliament this year.

“All the four faculties will operate under the New Ireland University framework,” he added.

The four schools or faculties designed are;

School of Marine Studies- National Fisheries College

School of Geoscience- Lihir University Centre

School of Humanities- UOG Open Campus

School of Health and Medical Sciences- Lemakot School of Nursing

Kaltibum said the New Ireland University, and with University of Goroka are currently operating a Regional Open Campus in New Ireland, the education sector is positioned well to build capacity to produce quality education for the children of New Ireland.

“With the growth in enrolment and good access to fair and inclusive education, the future of our education system is looking bright. The inception of the New Ireland university is truly going to liberate the citizens of New Ireland to be competitive and internationally recognized,” said Kaltibum.