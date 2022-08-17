NIP Holds First PEC Meet

He was sworn in as Chairman of the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Assembly on Monday 15 August, after being sworn into Parliament on 9th of August.

Lavongai LLG, President Andrew Minkiong was also sworn in as a new member of the PEC and Chairman of Transport, Works and Infrastructure.

Officiating at the swearing in ceremony was Senior Provincial Magistrate, Patricia Tivese. She emphasized on virtues of serving the people and living up to the oath of office.

On Tuesday Governor Sir Julius Chan convened the Provincial Implementation Committee and Provincial Executive Council setting the pace and focus for the next 5 years.

Members were briefed on the progress of the West Coast Highway, Mussau ring road, Unity Road on New Hanover and Tanga Island roads.

During the 8 -hour long meeting PEC endorsed the concept paper for establishment of the Goroka regional campus to operate in New Ireland and also endorsed Dr Stennard Hiashiri to be the CEO of the Provincial Executive Council.

PEC adjourned on Tuesday and met again today to review all Provincial boards and update Public Service Structure and recruitment.