NIP Govt To Sue Schnaubelt

In a statement dated September 28th, the NIP government says intensive investigations will include proper legal affidavits from government officials and agents in what it said is the biggest and disgraceful destruction of property in PNG’s political history that must be tolerated by the State.

It said that Mr Schnaubelt was responsible for the demolition of the Seeto Council Chamber and the solar power installation in Namatanai in August, causing a public outcry in the province against him.

The provincial government said although the Member will be referred to the appropriate authorities, members of the provincial assembly have called for his suspension from duty following his recent outburst at the Provincial Assembly meeting on September 14th.

Leader of Government Business and PEC Chairman for Law and Order, Edwin Maingen expressed his distaste of the situation.

“This is disgraceful and the work of a mad man motivated by hatred in the National Alliance leadership in New Ireland, now they are trying to disturb and dislocate the peace and sanity in Kavieng.

“Schnaubelt is a servant of the people who put him there, he is not above the law and must face consequences of his destructive and insulting malicious behaviours,” Mr Maingen added.