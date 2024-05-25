NIP GBV secretariat receives K50, 000

The cheque was given as initial support to enhance the provincial government's efforts in reducing GBV issues and completing the Provincial GBV Strategy consultations.

Minister Peter acknowledged the Provincial Administration and Governor Sir Julius Chan for their tremendous work in the areas of gender, youth, and the wider social sector.

“No matter how much we do at the national level, we cannot do it alone and in silos. GBV/SARV are developmental issues, and we must pursue a multifaceted, sector-wide approach that takes everything into consideration,” said the Minister.

“I am also delighted to announce that DFCDR, under Secretary Jerry Ubase’s leadership, has supported the New Ireland Provincial GBV Strategy consultations with K50,000,” he added.

The cheque was received by the Provincial Community Development Chairlady, Misbil Nelson, and the Acting Provincial Administrator, Richard Andia, at the Provincial Administration building.

On behalf of Governor Sir Julius Chan, the Acting PA thanked the Minister and the Department Secretary, Jerry Ubase, for their foresight and support.

“The Provincial Government has many policies under the Community Development Division, and the GBV strategy is very important to us. The Provincial Administration is behind this drive.

“Through our established working committee on GBV, we are looking forward to developing and implementing the Provincial GBV strategy,” said Richard.

Chairlady Misbil and the Team Leader for the Provincial GBV Secretariat, Ruth Watlen, expressed gratitude and said that the support is very timely.

National GBV Secretariat Director, Diane Kambanei, gave a brief overview of the National GBV Strategy, and the progress made in developing Provincial GBV Strategies across the country.

The National GBV Strategy provides for institutionalizing the GBV Secretariat at both the national and provincial levels. The efforts to establish Provincial GBV Secretariats continue, with the remaining provincial strategies nearing finalization, pending consultation, validation, and endorsement.