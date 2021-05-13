NIP Frontliners Vaccinated

This will cover frontline workers including teachers, public servants and law enforcement officers.

Governor, Sir Julius Chan was the first in the New Ireland Province to receive the vaccine at the Kavieng Hospital joined by his wife, Lady Chan and Provincial Administrator Lamiller Pawut.

Provincial Health Authority board chairman, Stanley Komunt, Acting CEO of PHA Dr Joachim Taulo, Director for Curative Care and Health Services Dr Charles Penny, and other frontline staff from the hospital and New Ireland Administration received the vaccination.

“The demonstration of leadership by the New Ireland Government just strengthens the work that the PHA is doing, by being present and taking the vaccine. This government is giving confidence to our health workers to rollout the vaccine,” said Mr Komunt.

Administrator Pawut conveyed gratitude to the frontliners and stressed on the responsibility of duty of care to the people of New Ireland.

“Although we are seeing signs of solution into this pandemic, we must not become complacent. Go out and talk to the people so they are aware about the rollout and the pandemic that is affecting our world,” he said.

The provincial government is encouraged its people to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously and adhere to social distancing regulations to minimize the spread.

Sir Julius Chan said: “The response to COVID-19 is everybody’s business. It affects all of us, regardless of gender, social status, race or religion.”

The rollout of the vaccine is made possible through the support of Newcrest Mining which has donated approximately K8 million to UNICEF to support the rollout in the country.