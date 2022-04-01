NIP Endorses One Day Polling

Deputy Governor, Sammy Missen during the recent New Ireland Legislative Assembly sitting said one day polling is possible for New Ireland Province.

“We have conducted one day polling for the 2019 LLG Elections and successfully delivered. With this experience we are ready for one day polling, pending approval from the Electoral Commissioner.”

According to the Election calendar Nomination period begins on the 28th of April to the 05th of May.

Campaign period for starts on April 28 to June 24, while polling period from 25th June to 08th July. Counting period is from 09thJuly to 29th July.

Mr Missen said there will be over 142 polling teams covering 142 wards of the LLGs in the Province.

“Police manpower shortage is a major concern but the option to utilize the auxiliary police and village court peace officers in the province will help.”

The counting venues as endorsed by the PESC are Stamper Hall in Namatanai Town for the Namatanai Open seat and National Fisheries College for the Kavieng Open Seat and NIP Regional seat.

The provincial government will allocate over half a million kina to support the Electoral Commission to assist in delivering free, fair and safe election and on time.

Meanwhile the New Ireland Government has established a computerized data management system to record all data from village record books.

Data recorded at the beginning of March shows there are 76, 243 eligible voters out of the total population of 170,053, 34,756 for Kavieng and 41,487 for Namatanai.