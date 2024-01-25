NIP disaster committee to be created

New Ireland provincial disaster manager, Terence Tasia, said currently, they do not have enough information to determine the specific areas that were hit hard, and the extent of damages.

“The disaster committee will comprise of eight members, including the provincial administrator, the two district administrators, the provincial police commander, manager works and provincial CEO health.

“The appointment papers are being done up and once I sign them, we should be able to provide a brief and they will make a decision on where we should move with the relief supplies.”

From the preliminary assessment that was conducted since the impact of the king tides on Monday, January 22nd, Tasia said the whole eastern seaboard – from Kavieng to Sentral Niu Ailan – had their homes destroyed and areas submerged.

“All the islands in that direction, including Tanga, have reported damages as well. I’ve been getting isolated reports as communication is an issue.”

Once the committee is established, local level government managers will be tasked to gather data.

With network issues, the disaster office is yet to get an update from outer islands like Tench, Emirau, Mussau and the Tigak group of islands.