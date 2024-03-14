Niningi warns lawyers on extra allowance

Niningi said lawyers are paid to do their job and this behaviour of asking for additional allowance must be stopped.

He said this during the announcement ceremony of the new Acting Solicitor General yesterday in Port Moresby.

“I’m warning the lawyers to take it seriously that this cut business is not going to be practised anymore,” he said.

Niningi said the government has fairly distributed resources to lawyers including fairly paying them to do their job. He said lawyers are mandated under the Constitution of Papua New Guinea to provide service to the people of Papua New Guinea fairly without fear or favour.

“Therefore, they must put an end to this practice because this is serious,” he said.

The Minister urged the newly appointed Acting Solicitor General E’ava Geita to make it his responsibility to remind lawyers to stop this practice and focus on their mandated duties.