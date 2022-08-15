Nine start OJT with Remington

The nine students have been assigned to work in several different business units under the Remington Group umbrella, over the next eight weeks.

The four Printing & Graphic Arts students; Manasseh Kupa, Annette Naime, Clifford Luiya, and Rebecca Luswa will be assigned to work at BizPrint & Scan. Three Maintenance Fitting & Machining students; Hapia Diwi, Gavin Gandari and Skate Apamumu will be working closely with the Facilities Team, while the two Electronics students; Chervis Hau and McNeil Clivson will be working alongside Remington Technology Service Technicians.

Each year, in partnership with a technical institute, the group takes students into the businesses for on-the-job training to help them improve their skills and gain experience in the workforce. The first batch of nine students for 2022 came to the group from the Port Moresby Technical College.

The Remington Group is providing this opportunity to students so they put into practice what they learn in class and to enhance their skills with appropriate hands-on experience in the workplace. The group’s OJT Programme is designed to equip students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and attitude required to help them apply their field of study in a working environment.

“The Remington Group is well known as being committed to helping Papua New Guineans learn real working skills, the kind of skills that will assist them to find jobs when they leave their school or technical college. This is how we give back to the communities in which we operate,” says Peter Goodwin, Remington Group CEO.

Goodwin added, “We challenge our first OJT batch for 2022 to learn as much as they can, and ask as many questions as they can in the next eight weeks.”