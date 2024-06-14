Nine new heads of mission commissioned

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko emphasized that the mission heads, ambassadors and high commissioners were appointed from within the Foreign Affairs Department noting that they are career officers.

The nine 2024 heads of missions consist of four high commissioners for the United Kingdom, Malaysia, India and Singapore and five ambassadors for the United Nations, Indonesia, Korea, Belgium, and Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko at the commissioning highlighted two female appointments, High Commissioner to UK Betty Palaso and Ambassador to Korea, Helen Aitsi.

Ambassador to Israel Henry Mokono will be taking up post in the newly established embassy in Jerusalem, where PNG is the only Pacific Island country that has an embassy. Tkatchenko stated that the embassy is open and operational.

The minister encouraged the heads of missions to fly the Papua New Guinea flag nice and high and take pride in being Papua New Guineans.

Present at the occasion was Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso who spoke to the mission heads with great honor, reminding them that their appointments were not done lightly. DPM Rosso said, the mission heads will be the face of the nation at their respective posts, calling it very important roles.

He encouraged the nine to engage in meaningful dialogue and cooperation, assuring them that the government is committed to providing each of them with the resources and backing they need to succeed.