Nine new Acting Judges

The Acting Judges were sworn in by the Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae at the Government House this morning.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said this is the highest number of Acting Judges appointed at any one time.

The Acting judges include; Acting Judge Nerrie Eliakim, Acting Judge Tracey Ganaii, Acting Judge Laura Wawun-Kuvi, Acting Judge Irene Ann Mugugia, Acting Judge Camillus Jacob Sambua, Acting Judge Emma Wurr, Acting Judge Michael Thoke, Acting Judge Gertrude Tamade and Acting Judge Gerhard Victor Linge.

The new Acting Judges took their declaration of oath, loyalty and judicial declaration to serve the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

Notably six of the judges are women. Acting Judge Eliakim, was former Chief Magistrate and senior Lawyer with Young and William Lawyers, Acting Judge Ganaii was senior Magistrate at the Waigani District Court, Acting Judge Wawun-Kuvi was also Magistrate at the Waigani District Court while Acting Judge Mugugia, Acting Judge Tamade and Acting Judge Murr are senior lawyers.

Chief Justice Salika said their appointments were done on merit and experience.

He also commended the vast experience of the male Acting Judges; Acting Judge Linge, being the Deputy Chairman of CLRC and an experienced commercial lawyer; Acting Judge Sambua who was Deputy Public Solicitor and Acting Judge Thoke an experienced lawyer based in the Highlands Region.

The Acting Judges will serve the National and Supreme Courts of Papua New Guinea for a 12- month period.