Nine dead in POM riots

Chief Executive Officer of Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Paki Molumi provided a summary of the cases presented at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency department following the riots.

According to the report, 60 riot-related cases were presented to the ANE.

Of this, the hospital reported nine deaths, 51 injuries that required further medical care and 24 minor injuries.

There were 28 admissions, 15 surgical operations and 13 orthopaedic cases.

Of the reported cases, 57 were male and three were female. The injuries varied, with 30 gunshot wounds, six bush knife injuries, 10 bottle/glass-related injuries, and 5 burn cases.

Director of Medical Services, Dr Kone Sobi said the department responded swiftly by mobilizing medical officers, nursing officers, and support staff from different sections of the hospital to attend to the emergencies.

He commended the teamwork of the staff and acknowledged the support received from the PMGH Senior Executive Management and Nurses Managers.

The dedicated team worked tirelessly to address the influx of casualties, providing the best possible care for the injured and preventing further loss of life