Nine bridges complete

These bridges are part of EIB Global’s almost K200 million ($50 million) investment in Papua New Guinea’s infrastructure. They provide safer and more efficient access to markets and social services, thereby improving the lives of thousands of Papua New Guineans.

Improving the road and bridge infrastructure along the country’s few arterial roads is crucial in Papua New Guinea. These roads serve as vital lifelines for populations in remote areas and face challenging geographic conditions, including rugged terrain and extreme weather. The replacement of nine outdated and unsafe bridges along the Sepik and Ramu Highways represents a significant upgrade to the national infrastructure. This enhancement makes the infrastructure more sustainable and resilient to climate change, thereby improving safety, reliability and accessibility for all types of road users in two provinces.

The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access project represents a successful collaboration between EIB Global, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Government of Papua New Guinea.

Together, they facilitated the construction of 27 new bridges, with a combined investment of about $90 million from the ADB, $10 million from the PNG Government, and about $50 million from EIB Global.

This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both international banks and the local government to substantially upgrade and improve the resilience and functionality of Papua New Guinea’s road and bridge network.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is in charge of EIB operations in the Pacific, said, “The transformation from old, deteriorating bridges and hazardous river crossings to nine new high-quality and climate-resilient bridges marks a significant milestone in enhancing rural connectivity and safety. I am proud of this tangible result and cooperation between the EIB Global, the Asian Development Bank, and the Government of Papua New Guinea.”

The Secretary of the Papua New Guinea Department of Works and Highways, David Wereh said, “The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access Project (BRIRAP) has brought about transformational social and economic livelihood of rural communities by providing reliable and safer access and connectivity to markets. It is impacting the livelihood of thousands of Papua New Guineans. BRIRAP has substantially enhanced our knowledge and skills base in bridge engineering and has increased our bridge asset numbers. We progressively continue to embark on high quality, climate resilient bridge structures, and road connectivity right across PNG into the future with an outlook for further cooperation.”

The Secretary of the Papua New Guinea Department of Treasury Andrew Oaeke said the Government is sincerely grateful for the continued support of the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank for the quality bridges which are now in use and have improved the lives of the citizens of the country in the targeted provinces.

“The government looks forward to future support in the similar projects.”

The Ambassador of the European Union to Papua New Guinea Jacques Fradin said, “I am pleased that the European Union, through its bank, is contributing to the implementation of the Government’s ambitious ‘Connect PNG’ programme that will help to connect and unlock different parts of the country and facilitate social and economic development. Improving transport and connectivity is at the centre of the European Union’s Global Gateway Strategy. I am particularly happy that the completed bridges will benefit the livelihood of rural communities. In East Sepik, the improved rural access will complement the work of the EU-STREIT programme in enabling access to markets for cacao and vanilla farmers.”

ADB Country Director for Papua New Guinea Said Zaidansyah said, “I am pleased that the Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access sector project supported by ADB, EIB Global and the Government of Papua New Guinea is able to boost rural access to urban centres. I also wish to add that the project has a strong focus on road safety and that the relocation of existing bridges under the project involved consultation with affected people including women regarding connectivity to markets, health facilities and schools.”