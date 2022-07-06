Nine Acting Judges Sworn in

The nine acting judges appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission will serve their term as acting judges for a period of one year, commencing on 5th July.

The acting judges are, Nerrie Pinau Eliakim, Camillus Sambua, Tracey Ganaii, Laura Wawun-Kuvi, Irene Ann Mugugia, Gerhard Linge, Michael Thoke, Getrude Tamade and Emma Wurr.

The acting judges recited the Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty and Judicial Declaration before the Governor General at the Government House.

Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika and Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi including fellow judges of the National and Supreme Courts witnessed the occasion.