NID rollout for Central

Central Governor Rufina Peter presented a cheque of K500,000 to the Registrar-General, Noel Mobiha, of the Papua New Guinea Civil and Identity Registry (PNGCIR), for the rollout of registrations for NID.

Governor Peter said: “We want to make sure that with connect PNG coming in, it’s a priority for me to make sure that my people have IDs to say that we are Central, going out you are Central. We need to control the gateways and for us this is really important.”

PNGCIR will utilize the funding in the coming months to employ more staff to carry out NID registrations in the province.

“Priority is to get more staff. I will worry about the money for the funding of the kits (portable solar-powered registration kits. We will try and find money another way to get help from that, but I believe there’s 16 kits, one kit for each LLG. When the project finishes the kits stay in LLG and continues to work for Central, on top of that we are doing some innovation, we can build in apps and produce real time data,” said Mobiha.

According to the PNGCIR, an estimated 381, 000 people living in the Central Province will benefit from the NID (National Identification) which is a key to get help from accessing important services like opening of bank accounts, travelling, employment and many other services.