NID registration drive for public servants

Based on the ministerial directive issued to the Department of Personnel Management on June 26th by Public Service Minister Joe Sungi, which stated that all public servants paid through the government payroll must be registered by the end of June.

The PNGCIR have identified the urgent need for the registration of these public servants. Therefore, the NID registration drive commenced on Saturday July 8th and conclude on Sunday July 9th. The designated venues for registration will be Moale Haus and NID Haus in Waigani.

“We urge all eligible public servants who have not yet registered to avail themselves at the designated venues on the specified dates and times. Please ensure you bring all necessary identification documents and any supporting documents as required,” says PNGCIR.

“We would like to emphasize the importance of this registration drive and the need for your cooperation. This initiative aims to ensure that all NCD public servants are registered with the NID, which is vital for the efficient delivery of public services.”