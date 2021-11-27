NICTA Corporate Plan Launched

On Thursday, 25 November 2021 in Port Moresby, NICTA Chief Executive Officer, Kila Gulo-Vui, Board Chairman Noel Mobiha, Secretary for Department of Prime Minister and NEC, Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu and members, witnessed the launch.

Minister Masiu thanked the NICTA Board members, management and staff for their support to the Ministry of ICT to date.

He said the launching of NICTA’s Corporate Plan 2021-2025, is an important occasion because it ushers a renewed sense of direction for NICTA.

The ICT sector has evolved since the last Corporate Plan with the new five-year Plan taking into account the changes over the years including implications for the government, industry and consumers.

The new Corporate Plan focuses on:

Improving stakeholder collaboration across Government;

Enhancing communications among citizens;

Establishing regulations to oversee efficiency within the ICT sector;

Improving connectivity; and

Deploying technology to drive local innovation.

Minister Masiu expressed that that ICT is a catalyst for economic growth and social development.

It also poses two development challenges; first, is the rapid technological development of ICT around the world, which NICTA must embrace and tailor to suit local circumstances, and second is the increase in demand for ICT Services due to the growth of an educated population and increase in use of digital technologies by SMEs and businesses in the country.

He urged NICTA to create an ICT regulatory environment that supports SMEs and businesses.

“This sector of our economy has the potential to accelerate economic growth, and digital technologies can enhance the growth in this sector and help PNG leapfrog towards digital economy.

“Give equal attention to upskilling the NICTA management and staff to be on par with current trends and practices in the ICT sector so that you are able to effectively regulate the industry and to ensure ICT goods and services are affordable and available to our citizens,” Minister Masiu said.

He also stressed the need for NICTA to have oversight on media and broadcasting as regulatory gaps in this area were revealed during the National ICT Summit held earlier this month.

He also thanked the stakeholders for complying with regulations and for supporting NICTA in the delivery of its statutory responsibilities.

In conclusion, Minister Masiu said this Corporate Plan sets a clear target for NICTA, consistent with PNG’s Medium-Term Development Plan 3.