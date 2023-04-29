NI Provincial Education Board members sworn in

They include; Chairlady Dr. Kappa Kelep Malpo, Apelis Benson Deputy Chairman and members Nigel Yawes, Joan Beno, Kelly Severinus and Mactil Tukas.

Two other members of the board; Chris Orim and Pastor Allan Lakur will be sworn in at a later date.

Chairlady Dr. Malpo said the swearing in of members can now have the board proceed with their mandated responsibilities.

The decision was approved and endorsed the list of members on 17th of August, 2022 by the New Ireland Education Board.

Dr. Malpo added that the Education Board is important as it will govern matters concerning education in the province and especially strategize and spearhead the New Ireland University.

The board will be of support to driving the Autonomy agenda for the province, especially in establishing its own homegrown University and equipping the human resource for the province said CEO for Education, Apelis Benson.

Meanwhile, Amrose Silul, the former Deputy Governor of New Ireland was also sworn in as a member of the New Ireland Autonomy Committee.

His swearing in was witnessed by New Ireland Autonomy director, Ricky Fugunto.