NHC To Take Action Against Defaulters

NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono said names of tenants who owe the NHC in arears will be published in the media.

“We will publish names of those defaulters in the newspapers. How much they owe NHC and that is how we will take back land and properties that belong to NHC,” said Mokono.

He said that under his management, NHC is reclaiming land and properties sold by the abolished National Housing Estate Limited (NHEL), a business arm of the National Housing Corporation.

“In Port Moresby, a lot of properties were disposed by NHEL, most of which were not supposed to be sold. Under this management, we have taken every land and property owned by NHC.

“We have started in New Ireland and Morobe where NHC land was given to the provincial governments to build houses for its public servants,” Mokono added.