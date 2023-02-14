NHC Special Procurement Committee set up

The swearing-in ceremony took place last Friday, February 10th, at the National Procurement Board office.

NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono called the establishment of the committee a historic moment for the NHC and stated that very few national or government departments have internal procurement committees.

The goal is to operate within the law and to procure goods and services in a transparent and accountable manner, eliminating corruption and mismanagement.

Abel Tol, Acting Executive Director of Corporate Services, said that this marks the beginning of NHC doing things the right way, in terms of procuring public funds.

He noted that over 20 to 30 million has been invested in the Duran Farm project, but until now, there has been nothing to show for it due to a lack of processes.

With the Special Procurement Committee in place, Tol is confident that NHC will work closely with funding agencies to ensure they operate within the bounds of the law and implement the finance management act properly.

The event was attended by members of the National Housing Corporation and National Procurement Commission Board, as well as Deputy State Solicitor, Lilian Vevara.