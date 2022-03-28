NHC Headquarters Undergoes Major Renovation

All NHC employees at the Tokarara headquarters have moved into their new office space at the New Horizons office complex at 7 mile.

NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono said the upgrade will take two years to complete before the public could witness a new-look NHC HQ – depicting new hope, restoration and versatility in this people’s organisation whose previous management had allowed it to be asphyxiated by thievery, greed, corruption and the decay in public trust and confidence as a result.

A local architectural and construction company was awarded the contract for this job.

Mokono was thankful to the government for having the confidence in his management and had allocated an initial K10 million for this purpose.

He extended the same to the government for the initial K4 million allocation which saw major renovation currently underway at the NHC’s four flats comprising 16 units at the Manu Autoport and a further K3 million that will see additional renovation works to begin at other NHC flats and properties in Port Moresby. This includes the 3 mile Red Cross flats, 5 mile flats, ANGAU Drive flats, Korobosea flats, NBC flats East Boroko, 4 mile hostel adjacent to old PIH, Hohola new generation hostel, and Dorido hostel at June Valley.

Lae, Goroka and Kainantu are the next centres to have their dilapidated properties renovated after Port Moresby. Other centres will follow.

Since taking office on May 30, 2019, the government was adamant to re-introduce “social housing” as a priority agenda to address the growing housing issues associated with working conditions of public servants as well as for first-time-home owner Papua New Guineans seeking affordable housing in main cities and towns in the country.

As the mandated authority, the NHC was tasked to carry out the Government’s social housing program which is two-prone; firstly, to build new homes for Papua New Guineans through the multi-million kina Duran Farm Flagship Housing project in Port Moresby where more than 2,500 houses will be built in the first phase, and Secondly, to repair and renovate all existing NHC properties in Port Moresby, Lae and across other towns and districts in Papua New Guinea.