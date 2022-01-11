NHC Headquarters building to be refurbished

Managing Director Henry Mokono said the construction will take a maximum of ten months, under the consulting services of Nakamu Construction Engineers, Journey Architects, M & E Partnership PNG Limited, and Taie Engineering.

“They have been engaged by NHC to give their peer review to our engineers who have done the design works.

“In a few weeks from now this entire place will be demolished and we need their expertise” stated NHC Managing Director Henry Mokono.

Joseph Pou, Senior Architect and Project Manager of NHC Office Renovation said the project will commence under Papua New Guinean owned civil engineering companies.

“We have to do a proper procumbent process for this project. As part of that we had to engage the four consultants on board to verify and validate our drawings”, he said.

The refurbishment commences at the end of February.