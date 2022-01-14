NHC Evicts Tenant

On Wednesday, 12th of January, the NHC evicted Henry Mora Bonou and his family for not paying up their rentals, which had accumulated for over a period.

Mr Bonou is a retired carpenter who is now bed ridden due to physical ailment, was the first tenant of the NHC property along Silkwood Street in Hohola, NCD.

It is understood that Mr Bonou had transferred the tenancy rights to his youngest daughter, siblings, Tonu Mora Bonou, who has taken up the responsibility for paying the rentals since 2015. However, due to financial constraints she has not been able to pay the rentals, which accumulated to K22,110 in arrears.

These arrears resulted in the termination of their tenancy agreement and the subsequent eviction that took place on Wednesday this week.

The granddaughter, Doreen Managaea who spoke on behalf of the said the tenant made attempts on several occasions to discuss the matter with concerned NHC officers, but the officer had not been available.

However, Managing Director for NHC, Henry Mokono explained the situation in a press conference today, giving light to the reasons behind the ultimate eviction.

Mr Mokono said NHC has followed all procedures and protocols of handling tenancy agreement and rental responsibilities between the NHC, as the landlord and the tenant.

He said unfortunately over the years the tenants both the original and the current have not been faithful to their side of the agreement in paying their rentals, thus incurring arrears.

According to the NHC officers the original tenant, Mr Bonou owes NHC K26,000 in rental arrears while the current, Miss Bono owes K24,000. A total of K50,000 is due to NHC.

Contrary to claims made by the evicted tenants about the non-response from officers, the NHC officers said they had been reaching out to the tenants but their efforts had not been reciprocated.

The management said they are very sorry that the situation has to come to this eviction, which is the very last resort for them. However, they said it is inevitable as the tenant was warned and NHC had exhausted all avenues.

NHC Legal Officer, Abel Tol said according to the one page tenancy agreement between the NHC and the tenant, it is required of the tenant to pay on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

He said many tenants have not been adhering to this agreement and NHC has been lenient with this tenant as well as many others.

In light of this matter, the NHC has declared that such an eviction is not isolated, instead it is part of the management’s plan to pursue recovery of unpaid rentals to generate revenue needed to meet all expenses of NHC.

Mr Mokono said there are thousands of defaulting tenants around the country whom the NHC warns to take the relevant measures to pay up or face eviction.

He added that unpaying tenants are being evicted to let other professional Papua New Guineans move into NHC properties.