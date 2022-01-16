NHC Eviction Deemed Unfair

They claim that the action was disrespectful, especially to the elderly man who was bed-ridden.

New Generation Papua Besena Association Executives were at the scene of the eviction on Thursday 13 January to offer sympathy and moral support. Chairman Peter Sam was adamant that the action of the NHC was premeditated and thus unacceptable.

“The action they took was inhumane. There is this old man in his house on his sickbed, they walk in they remove everything and they ask him to walk out of the house. And now he’s on the roadside lying on his sickbed,” he added.

Sam was not happy with the actions of the NHC officers who did not show any sympathy and respect for the dignity of an elderly sick, while carrying out their duty.

“Maybe he is from Papua that’s why they came in without due respect and forced a notice to evict him. He has spent half of his life here with his children and grandchildren. Yes there are policies in the NHC where you need to pay up your arrears, I understand that. That’s clear but the guy has paid for more than 40 years,” Peter Sam added.

General Manager Property Management Bugave Gabina said both the original tenant, Henry Mora Bonou and the next tenant, his daughter, Tonu, have both failed to pay their rentals. So the officers started giving notices since 2020.

“Unfortunately after the tenancy, which under the NHC rental charges of K154 a fortnight she, the daughter continued to refrain from making payments for the property and this has also accumulated ever since,” Gabina said.

Action Officer for the NHC Davies Oropa dispelled claims by the tenants and sympathizers stating the tenants owed K24,000 after over 200 unpaid fortnights of rental payments.

“We’ve also exhausted our recovery exercise; 21 days, 7 days, 14 days and for humanitarian grounds we’ve also given them two months extension or grace period,” said Oropa.

The NHC officers said they had to do what they needed to do and it was not an overnight or premeditated move.