NGCB Support Goroka Show

The Goroka Show will be held from 17th-19th of September at the National Sports Institute.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon during the cheque presentation said the sponsorship towards the tourism flagship program aims at promoting SMEs, women and youth empowerment and a means of preserving culture and heritage.

“Culture and its heritage also reflects and shapes our values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people’s national identity. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage, because it keeps our integrity as a people,” she said.

Chairlady of the Goroka Show Committee Keryn Hargreaves said preserving our fragile culture is an important factor in maintaining cultural diversity in the face of growing globalization.

She thanked the Government and the NGCB for the support to host the show this year.

As our country works to rebuild itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourism will be essential for our economic recovery.

“We need Papua New Guineans to travel around our own country as more people are vaccinated and it is safe to visit.

“We did not host the Goroka Show last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which had a negative social and economic impact in our country”.

The Goroka Show is one of the cultural events where it brings the eight districts in the Eastern Highlands Province together to display their unique cultural dances and artifacts to the world.