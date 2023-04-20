NGCB plans illegal gambling awareness

The purpose of the awareness is to educate the public on the legalities of games and gaming activities and the penalties that will be applicable to charge perpetrators who engage into practicing unlicensed or unlawful games in accordance with the Gaming Control Act 2007.

This awareness program is a follow-up from the first roll-out conducted in NCD in 2019. The same program will be carried out to other parts of the country to educate the public of the unauthorized games before the laws and regulatory measures are enforced.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon said the Gaming Industry has been diversified and soon new forms of new games will be introduced in the country thus there is a need for prudent monitoring and regulation of illegal gaming activities and gaming businesses in the country.

“The public needs to be informed that not all games are licensed and lawful in the country. There are certain games that are unlawful such as Hi-Lo, card games, and bingo.

“Therefore, it is important that the NGCB carryout the awareness to all parts of the country as many of the unauthorized games create social disorder and disharmony in the communities and NGCB is responsible to ensure people are aware of these illegal games and should not be involved,” she said.

The nationwide awareness program is set to be rolled out in the coming months from June to September of this year.