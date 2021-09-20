NGCB disappointed with cancellation of show

NGCB Acting Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon said the decision to cancel the biggest and oldest show in Papua New Guinea was an irrational decision as it badly affects NGCB as the sponsor.

“We have put in more time, money and effort to ensure the show is successfully delivered. The decision in the very last minute to cancel the Show has left not only us but other sponsors in an awkward situation.

“Coming on board as sponsors during this health and economic crisis is not an easy decision to make, considering the ramifications and negative impacts of the global health pandemic.

“As responsible sponsors, we ensured the Show Committee work collaboratively with the Public Health Authority and effectively lay out their plans with the strong emphasis on the implementation of the Niupla Pasin”, added Agon.

NGCB is in disbelief that the show was canceled due to the current surge in COVID-19 in the province, while other distinguished shows like the 46th Independence celebration which was held at the University of Goroka, Rugby League tournament, Bilum Festival and public market at Goroka Town remain uninterrupted.

Mrs. Agon said as corporate sponsors, they would like to support economic impact programs and projects in the country to encourage economic recovery during this time.

“Unfortunately, the cancelation of the Goroka Show will have great economic loss for the province and denies the people of Eastern Highlands the opportunity to participate economically in this iconic cultural show.

“Undoubtedly, COVID -19 is here to stay and we need to be rational in making decisions for our people while maintaining economic activities,” Mrs. Agon said.

Agon said the Goroka Show is a great platform to boost local tourism, support local SMEs, and economically empower women and youth, who are priority on the agenda of the Marape Government.

The National Government, through the NGCB has given K200, 000 to support the Goroka Show 2021.