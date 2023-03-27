NFA plants over 2000 trees

The event was a female led celebration led by NFA Chairlady, Faith Burton, Chief Operations Officer, Magdeline Maihua, and Human Resource Manager Heta Yawas.

The tree seedlings were planted on 2.8 hectares of land.

HR Manager Yawas, who was the organizer of the tree-planting program thanked NFA Managing Director John Mosoro for supporting the program.

Chairlady Burton said this year’s theme is ‘healthy forest for healthy people.’

“It means that the health of the people muchly depends on the forest. We have healthy forest we have healthy people. With sound mind that will intend to contribute to increase health of our country. Forest provides directly and indirectly health benefits to the people.”

“A rich biodiversity forest it consist and provide eatable product that produce and contributes to a healthy diet.

We only have one earth so we need to take care of the forest resources. Management of them is in order to take care of us. We must do our best to protect our forest for the future generation. The world now needs our efforts to protect our forest,” she continued.

Burton said the Government through Vision 2050 challenges the forestry sector to plant 800, 000 hectares of trees by 2050.