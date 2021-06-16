NFA, Madang Signs MoA For Fisheries Development

In signing the agreement, Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr. Lino Tom, MP, said it is important for Madang to develop its fisheries sector and support its local fishermen and fisherwomen to benefit from the industry and developing its fisheries infrastructures to promote further growth in the sector.

“Government has given high priority to provinces and have directed that province must be empowered with relevant capacity building and be able to generate their own internal revenue.

“At NFA, we are conscious of this government directive and we are aligning our efforts to be in line with the Government priorities for development to be driven at the provincial level,” said Minister Tom.

He said the signing signifies the important milestone in the cooperation on areas of common interests to fisheries, where the basic intention is to add value to the manner in which NFA and the province do business in serving the people in the fisheries sector.

“Let me assure you that the NFA views the MOA as a key service delivery mechanism.”

“It is however, incumbent for the province to contribute constructively in redefining and reshaping the manner in which business in serving our people who depend on the fisheries and aquaculture sectors to better their livelihoods,” said Minister Tom.