NFA Launches 10-Year Plan

The launch yesterday at APEC Haus in Port Moresby also included the NFA’s new website and rebranding of its staff official wear.

The event took on a beautifully choreographed play out of scenes from the Lakatoi with sailors bringing the Strategic Plan booklet to shore, then placed in the hands of the government officials to present to Prime Minister James Marape.

The event marked an important interval in the country’s almost 46-year history of Independence, and not only was it to witness an important strategic plan but also the promise of an increasingly lucrative fisheries sector in PNG.

Managing Director of NFA, John Kasu thanked Prime Minister James Marape and Minster for Fisheries, Dr Lino Tom for their continued support to fisheries and the NFA.

“This is a momentous occasion for all of us, the industry, the government, including our people who depend on the fisheries sector to run businesses, generate revenue and improve the quality of life of our people,” said Mr Kasu.

NFA Chairman, Ango Wangatau said that true development is not measured by gross national product but by the degree to which people are rendered the opportunity to be involved in the improvement of their own livelihoods

“The plan intends to work towards realizing the full potential of the sector to deliver our government’s goal of growing the economy,” Mr Wangatau said.

Minister for Fisheries, Dr Lino Tom said the plan is an important milestone in the fisheries sector and was happy to present to the government and the people of PNG the first ever PNG fisheries Strategic Plan 2021-2030.

“It is a long term plan that sets the overarching roadmap for the transformation of this sector over the next ten years. I am grateful to Prime Minister Marape for entrusting me this great privilege to provide ministerial oversight over this important economic sector.

“It has a huge potential and if harnessed properly can bring in billions of kina of much needed revenue into our economy annually and help transform the lives of our people,” said Dr Tom.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Dr Lino for his hard work, perseverance and for embracing the governments directions on making sure much is gained from our natural resources and not only oil and gas.