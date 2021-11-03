NFA Judicial conference

Blaise Kuemlangan, Chief of UN FAO Development Law Service, elaborated on the legalities regarding IUU fishing via zoom call.

FAO is the custodian agency for four of the 10 SDG 14 indicators and Mr Kuemlangan mentioned SDG 14.6 as emphasis regarding IUU.

SDG 14.6 states that by 2020, prohibit certain forms of fisheries subsidies which contribute to overcapacity and overfishing, and eliminate subsidies that contribute to IUU fishing, and refrain from introducing new such subsidies, recognizing that appropriate and effective special and differential treatment for developing and least developed countries should be an integral part of the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiation.

“If you see, 2020 is the target year and 2020 is gone the fact that we are still here talking about eliminating IUU fishing means that we have not been held accountable to the 2020. Therefore, we must make haste to ensure that we are able to perform at least a much better reporting in regards to IUU Fishing,’’ said Kuemlangan.

IUU fishing remains one of the greatest threats to marine ecosystems due to its potent ability to undermine national and regional efforts to manage fisheries sustainably as well as endeavors to conserve marine biodiversity.

Meantime, the main objective of the conference is to promote collaboration of inter-agency networks, information sharing between agencies of state, establish whole of government partnerships to address issues, constraints and challenges in fisheries management.

This was particularly directed towards protection of fisheries resources and the important role the courts play when dealing with fisheries compliance.