NFA Joins PNG Expo Team

NFA will inform world stockholders on PNG’S efforts to commercialize its tuna resources in a more sustainable way, also having the most recent surveillance technology ensure compliance.

NFA will also package and promote several projects as well as market the Madang Marine Park and Economic Trade Zone.

Companies and SMEs have indicated their participation in the Dubai Expo, either through product display or physical and/or virtual presentation at the pavilion and Expo led thematic events.

IPA and the Tourism Promotion Authority have begun to align the interests of the participants in the participation strategy and roadshow programmes.

This includes packaging projects for Foreign Direct Investments with a project value worth well over K2billion in the agriculture, minerals, energy, construction, transportation and manufacturing sectors.

Charcoal and vegetable export business in Eastern Highlands, and the Kokola Beach Retreat in New Ireland are the latest inclusions to the PNG EXPO2020 Team.

Interested stakeholders are able to join, as there is still time available until 31 July. This allows for ample time for the project packaging teams to complete documentation and consultation, with the Expo2020 Organizing Committee in Dubai to finalize the participation strategy before 1st of October.

The finalizing of slots at the pavilion and expo thematic events for the companies and individuals will also be set up for those participating physically and or virtually.