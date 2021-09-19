NFA Financial Literacy Training

The training will be conducted by Pacifund Financial Services in Port Moresby, NCD.

NFA Observer Program Manager, Adrian Nanguromo, was pleased with the outcome of the training.

He said, “The onset of COVID-19 has drastically reduced the amount of time our fisheries observers have to spend out at sea and thereby reducing their income.”

These 90 were the first lot from a total of 256 set to attend this training with 106 remaining yet to undergo this important life skills training.

NFA fisheries observers are only engaged on a part-time basis or on a short term contractual engagement with the NFA through the fisheries observer program and are virtually self-employed when they are not on duty.

It is for this reason, the NFA Observer program has partnered with Pacifund to provide financial literacy skills to all these fisheries observers to empower them in the hope that they may utilize these small business skills to start up or improve their own SMEs during their down time.

Three training sessions were conducted in batches of 30, at the Maranda Lodge conference facility in Port Moresby. Training for the first batch was run on 3 July 2021, the second batch from 1-3 September 2021 and the most recent from September 8-10, 2021.

Elementary financial skills which will allow individuals the skillset to become self-sufficient; and SME Loan Proposal writing were the two main units, stretched out over two (2) days.

The Financial Literacy Training was conducted by PNG MSME Council & Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI)-certified Pacifund trainer Louvain Napitali and CEO, Des Yaninen.

Yaninen said, “I commend NFA for being one of the only employers in PNG that understands the value of participation in SME and for facilitating this training for observers.”

He also encouraged participants to live within their means, develop a savings culture and challenged them to start an SME with the knowledge they had gained.