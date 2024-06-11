NFA donates ambulance to WPU

Today, amidst the rolling hills of Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province, a brand-new ambulance, valued at K300,000, was officially handed over to the Western Pacific University Health Centre.

Led by NFA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Steven Poning, the donation symbolized a vital link between government agencies and educational institutions in enhancing rural healthcare. Standing in for the NFA Managing Director, Justin Ilakini, Mr. Poning emphasized the ambulance's pivotal role in providing timely medical assistance, potentially saving lives in remote communities.

"The impact of this brand-new ambulance extends far beyond its physical presence. It embodies the government's commitment to rural development and ensuring access to essential healthcare services," stated Mr. Poning during the ceremony.

President of Western Pacific University Dr. Janet Rangou expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation.

"This ambulance not only serves our university community but also extends its reach to the surrounding areas, reinforcing healthcare support for Ialibu, Southern Highlands, and facilitating seamless referrals to regional hospitals like Ialibu and Mendi," emphasized Dr. Rangou.

Emphasising the ambulance's critical role in emergency medical transportation, Dr. Rangou urged local communities to cherish and safeguard this invaluable asset.

"The responsibility lies upon us to ensure this ambulance remains operational, serving as a lifeline for those in need of urgent medical care," she added.

The donation underscores NFA’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its collaboration with the government to bolster healthcare infrastructure nationwide. As rural communities grapple with geographical barriers, initiatives like these stand as beacons of hope, bridging the gap in access to healthcare services across the country.