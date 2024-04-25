NFA Denounces Misleading IUU Fishing Loss Claims

The NFA criticized the article for inaccuracies and for undermining the efforts made in recent years to combat IUU fishing effectively.

In a media release issued today, the NFA emphasized its commitment to sustainable fisheries management under the 1998 Fisheries Management Act. It stated that the agency has set up a comprehensive monitoring, control, and surveillance (MCS) system, including a National Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) that enables 24-hour real-time surveillance of all licensed fishing vessels within PNG waters from its National Command Centre in Port Moresby.

In collaboration with the PNG Defence Force Maritime Element, the NFA conducts regular sea and aerial surveillance operations. These efforts are supported by shiprider agreements with international allies such as Australia, the United States, and France, enhancing PNG's capability to oversee maritime activities.

A significant study by the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) in 2021 highlighted the reduction in tuna products linked to IUU fishing across the Pacific. From 2010-2015, an estimated 306,440 tonnes of tuna valued at K2.46 million were associated with IUU activities.

According to the NFA, this figure dropped to 192,186 tonnes, valued at approximately K1.23 billion from 2017-2019. The NFA noted that the K1.2 billion loss figure is regional and should not be solely attributed to PNG.

The NFA has called for accuracy in reporting data and information on IUU fishing.