NFA & Dataco sign digital transformation agreement

This move is in line with the government's ICT Modernisation Plan and directives outlined in the Digital Government Transformation Policy and Legislation.

Justin Ilakini, the Managing Director of NFA, stated that the fisheries industry is undergoing organizational and sector reforms. To effectively move forward, it is crucial to utilize digital tools and virtual infrastructure that will enhance the process and impact of these reforms.

NFA aims to ensure that its operational and business infrastructure is digitally agile, positioning PNG to transition into the global digital marketplace.

The iFims fisheries tracking system and Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) were groundbreaking innovations by NFA that have placed the region and industry at the forefront of digital tracking systems.

The MOU serves as a driving force for NFA to eliminate paper-based processes and adopt digital workflows, not only internally but also in external fisheries activities.

Mr. Ilakini emphasized that this step will enable NFA to execute its mandated functions better, regulate and maintain a sustainable fishery industry, and collect real-time data for reporting.

The use of world-class analytics and scoring systems will enable NFA to manage the industry sustainably and equitably, delivering benefits for generations to come.